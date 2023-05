Enter To Win A Draft Party In Vegas!

Grab your team and huddle up! Enter for a chance to win the Ultimate Fantasy Football Draft Weekend at Circa Las Vegas’ 21+ Resort & Casino. This will be a weekend you will not want to miss.

Two-Night Stay for You and 11 Friends

Limo Transportation

Stadium Swim Cabana and Fantasy Draft Kit with $5,000 Food & Beverage Credit

Legacy Club Welcome Party

Circa Sports Reservation with $500 Beverage Credit

Overhang Open Bar Package

Fill Out the Form Below to Enter!